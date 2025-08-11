PSV rioter will do community service

The first suspect in the riots during PSV’s championship celebrations, J.T. from Nuenen, appeared before the police judge in Eindhoven on Monday. During and around PSV matches, he was seen as a member of the Eindhoven club’s hard core. He didn’t have much to say before the judge. The 22-year-old rioter did admit to throwing “nitrate-like” fireworks indiscriminately that Sunday.

The police judge sentenced him to 20 hours of community service for setting off the “very heavy” fireworks. The other charge against the spraypainter from Nuenen could not be proven, and he was acquitted, Omroep Brabant reports.

J.T. also received a 20-hour suspended sentence, with a two-year probationary period, in case he reoffends. He has already been banned from the stadium and, according to the probation service, is easily influenced in a group. “This shouldn’t happen again,” the police judge reprimanded him. Guiltily, J.T. agreed: “This shouldn’t have happened. I didn’t see what kind of fireworks I threw. That wasn’t smart.”

Football-related violence

J.T. got off lightly, as the prosecutor had wanted to impose a community service order of 60 hours, 20 of which were suspended. She couldn’t fathom why someone would behave so badly during such a football celebration. Footage shows the heavily intoxicated J.T. immediately protecting his ears after setting off the fireworks near the stadium. “But others could have suffered hearing damage this way. This is football-related violence, and it must be punished severely,” the prosecutor said.

PSV became national champions on May 18th at their home Philips Stadium. Large parts of Eindhoven were celebrating that Sunday evening after it became clear that Ajax had been kept at bay.

Bunch of idiots

Around 7:30 p.m., the atmosphere completely changed after a “bunch of idiots,” as Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem later called them, confronted the police. They threw stones, glasses, traffic signs, and heavy fireworks at the officers. The riot police had to intervene to restore order.

Fourteen officers were injured. Two of them were bitten by a service dog, and another colleague was wounded in the face. The others sustained minor injuries from being punched and kicked, and from objects thrown at them.

“It sometimes seems as if riots are part of a championship celebration. That’s bizarre and unacceptable,” said Patrick Fluyt of the ACP police union in response to the championship celebration that got out of hand.

Photos of rioters shared

That same evening, 22 men were arrested. In recent weeks, police have repeatedly called on other suspects to come forward. They did this, among other things, by distributing photos in which they were increasingly recognisable.

Early last week, it was announced that nine more rioters had been arrested. They are aged between 22 and 49 and come from Eindhoven, Veldhoven and Utrecht. It is not yet known when all these suspects will appear in court.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas