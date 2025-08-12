PSV presents Romanian winger Dennis Man as seventh summer signing

PSV has a new right winger. The Eindhoven club has signed Dennis Man from the Italian club Parma Calcio 1913. The 26-year-old Romanian has signed a contract for four seasons in Eindhoven.

Man played for Parma for over four years and was notably important in the season they were promoted to Serie A – Italy’s top league. Additionally, Man has made 35 appearances for Romania, where he made a significant impact during the Euro 2024.

The winger is pleased with his move to PSV, as Man states: “When my agent called me and told me that PSV was interested, I immediately said: let’s go.”

“It’s a club that every ambitious player wants to play for. I know many players who have played here: Madueke, Gakpo, Xavi Simons, Ronaldo, and I could go on. PSV is a club with a great history and competes for trophies every season, which is what I want as well,” says Man.

Creativity

In Eindhoven, the forward is the successor to the departed Johan Bakayoko. With him, the number of wingers in Peter Bosz’s squad returns to five. “We wanted to add some extra creativity to our attacking line, and with Dennis, we certainly get that,” says technical director Earnest Stewart.

“He is a very good dribbler who can immediately help our team with goals and assists. Additionally, with Dennis, we are bringing in a lot of experience at the highest international level. We are very pleased with this acquisition,” said Stewart.

