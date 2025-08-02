PSV : All set for first prize battle

PSV will go for the first prize of the season on Sunday evening when Go Ahead Eagles visits the Philips Stadium in the battle for the Johan Cruijff Shield. The confidence of the Eindhoven team is high. “I’m not going to compare it to the national championship, but it is and remains a prize. For the feeling it is very important that you win this match right away,” says captain Jerdy Schouten.

Schouten is the successor of Luuk de Jong, who wore the captain’s armband in recent years. The striker was to keep the band, but he chose not to extend his contract for the time.

The technical staff has unanimously chosen Schouten. “It’s an honour to be captain of PSV. I’m quite proud of it. I learnt a lot from Luuk, but he is a completely different person than I am,” says Schouten. He wants to remain ‘the same Jerdy in the group: “Although there will be times when I have to take responsibility. Sometimes I have to be a little less nice.”

The midfielder feels excellent, and the problems he had with his knee are all in the past. “I came to the first training session less rested after I had played the European Championship. It was tough the first time for me to participate in a final tournament. I have now had longer rest and have been on holiday with my family. The knee problem has been solved and then it is logical that I am mentally better on the field as a result.”

Against Go Ahead Eagles, he hopes to win the first prize of the season. Especially after last season, the team from Deventer won twice in one week against the Eindhoven team. “We may not have deserved to lose then, but this time we want to show that we are the better team. The friendly matches are over, we can go for real. I would like to hold that shield high.”

Confident Coach

Coach Peter Bosz also has a lot of confidence in the upcoming season because he sees a clear difference with the start of last season. “The selection is hungry, they work hard and the boys are fresh. That is completely different from the group I found last year.”