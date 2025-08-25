Police helicopter search for missing man successful

On Saturday night, the police conducted an extensive search for a missing man in Nuenen using a helicopter. The man was eventually found lying drunk on the street.

The helicopter flew over the village and near the A270 motorway. A bicycle was found on an embankment near the motorway.

Parents were worried about their son. They went to check out the location, which they had obtained from their child’s phone. At this location, they found a bicycle, but not the man himself.

Search



The police then launched a search. The police helicopter could be heard clearly in Nuenen, according to a 112 correspondent. The missing man was not found.

Phone call

A little later, the police received a phone call. In the middle of the trailer camp on Pieterveld in Nuenen, a man was lying on the street. It soon became clear that this was the missing person. He was drunk and had presumably walked to the camp. The man was examined by ambulance personnel.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Vanya