Police arrest man from Best for threatening writer Lale Gül

Police arrested a 21-year-old man from Best on Thursday for threatening writer and columnist Lale Gül. Earlier this week, a 26-year-old man from Purmerend was arrested.

The police received multiple reports from Lale Gül concerning various (online) threats against her. Detectives collaborated with digital specialists on the investigation, which led to the two suspects. The police do not rule out further arrests.

Lale Gül is a Turkish-Dutch author. In 2021, she published her debut novel, “Ik ga leven” (I’m going to live), in which she distances herself from her strict religious upbringing. After the book’s publication, she received threats from extremist Islamic groups. In 2024, she wrote her second book, in which she describes the tragic aftermath of her first book.

Source: Studio040/ Lucia van der Ven

Translated by: Bob