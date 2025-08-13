Police arrest man from Best for threatening writer Lale Gül

By
Bob
-
Lale Gül threathened, police arrests suspect
Photo credit: Studio040

Police arrested a 21-year-old man from Best on Thursday for threatening writer and columnist Lale Gül. Earlier this week, a 26-year-old man from Purmerend was arrested.

The police received multiple reports from Lale Gül concerning various (online) threats against her. Detectives collaborated with digital specialists on the investigation, which led to the two suspects. The police do not rule out further arrests.

Lale Gül is a Turkish-Dutch author. In 2021, she published her debut novel, “Ik ga leven” (I’m going to live), in which she distances herself from her strict religious upbringing. After the book’s publication, she received threats from extremist Islamic groups. In 2024, she wrote her second book, in which she describes the tragic aftermath of her first book.

Source: Studio040/ Lucia van der Ven

Translated by: Bob

Your advertisement here.
Previous articleResidents barely recovering from explosion in apartment building
Next articleSkytanking acknowledges scheduling errors at Eindhoven Airport

LATEST 112

No posts to display

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here