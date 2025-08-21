Over 1600 signatures for the petition “Kruisstraat Car-Free”

No more noise and nuisance from tearing “antisocial” bins, motorcycles, and quad bikes. One of the initiators of the “Kruisstraat Car-Free” petition, who wishes to remain anonymous, hopes that will come a step closer on Thursday with the presentation of 1,653 signatures to the city council. “We hope to finally get some sleep.”

The petition was launched in June. A cry for help from three neighbourhoods around Eindhoven’s Kruisstraat. Residents of Hemelrijken, Gildebuurt, and Woenselse Watermolen had been complaining to the police and the municipality for years about the nuisance caused by “scratchy noses,” but to no avail. The collection of signatures is intended to change that. “The alderman can’t ignore so many signatures,” the resident stated firmly.

Run over

The late-night use of Kruisstraat and its surroundings as a racetrack bothers her deeply. Its impact on her family’s quality of life is significant. “You’re stressed and sleep poorly. We fled the noise for two weeks this summer. My husband wants to move, but I won’t let them drive me away.”

Her son experienced firsthand that the driving behaviour of road users is not without danger. “My son was run over. He was cut off on a bend near the CKE by a car that was racing. He couldn’t see the license plate, so nothing was done about it.”

That cyclists are vulnerable in the bicycle street was previously confirmed during a tour by Studio040. “You’re not safe when you cycle here. They’ll knock you off your feet. It’s extremely dangerous for children,” a middle-aged resident said at the time.

Car-free

The municipality has plans to overhaul Kruisstraat. The business association is also presenting a plan to improve the neighbourhood. However, if it were up to the co-initiator, the situation would be better changed sooner rather than later.

She already has a solution in mind. “The street needs to be closed off so they can’t drive around in circles anymore. Cars should only be allowed in the morning to supply stores. Finally, the police need to step up enforcement.”

Plan

The police refer the matter to the municipality regarding traffic congestion. At the end of May, the city council acknowledged the importance of addressing the “unsafe traffic situation” on Kruisstraat. Alderman Robert Strijk indicated he would present a proposal early next year to resolve the traffic problems on Kruisstraat. He promised, at the urging of the Labour Party (PvdA), in particular, that this proposal would also address the wishes of many residents, who advocate for a car-free or low-traffic Kruisstraat.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez