Nine arrested, €100,000 confiscated in Kruisstraat police action

The police, together with the Municipality of Eindhoven, Customs, and the Tax and Customs Administration, carried out a large-scale inspection on Kruisstraat this week. The operation led to the collection of almost €100,000 and the arrest of nine people.

During the checks, authorities recovered around €75,000 in unpaid taxes. Another €16,500 was discovered in vehicles, including a package containing €15,000 that a suspect attempted to discard from a car window while being directed to the checkpoint. Police also found €3,000 in cash on suspects linked to drug trafficking.

Nine arrests were made. Four drivers were caught under the influence of drugs, one of them with a two-year-old child in the car. Another two suspects were detained after police discovered a bag of ecstasy pills and cash in their vehicle, where an eight-year-old child was also present.

In addition, officers arrested a man classified by the Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND) as an “undesirable alien” due to serious criminal offences. The two individuals carrying €15,000 in cash were also taken into custody on suspicion of money laundering.

Authorities say the joint action highlights the risks posed by drug crime, money laundering, and unsafe driving, especially when children are involved.

Seizure

A total of seven vehicles were seized and 52 fines were issued. Four vehicles received a WOK signal, meaning they were assessed as potentially unsafe for road use due to excessively loud exhausts. Users were also fined £500 for this.

The latter is likely to have been welcomed by residents living near Kruisstraat and Woenselse Markt. A week ago, a petition signed by 1,650 people was submitted to the municipality of Eindhoven to make Kruisstraat car-free. The aim is to combat noise pollution from traffic.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven news: Chaitali Sengupta