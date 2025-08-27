Municipality admits mistake of releasing balloons

By
Bob
-
admitting failure of releasing balloons
Photo credit-Studio040/Creative commons / pexels-marilee-macilroy-

During the opening of De Coevering neighbourhood campsite in Geldrop in July, balloons were released, even though this was not permitted. The permit stated that balloon releases were not permitted. The municipality has now acknowledged this error.

Alderman Frans Stravers opened the event with a ribbon cutting. The Alderman was unaware that this would be combined with a balloon release. The organisers had not notified this in advance, according to the municipal council in response to written questions from the local SAMEN (together) party.

Rules

The municipality says it should have more thoroughly monitored compliance. Now, a rule was violated that normally carries a fine. Simply because no enforcement officer was present to witness the incident, no penalty can be imposed.

The organisers were subsequently contacted by officials. The municipality emphasises that they, too, must always adhere to the rules.

Source: Studio040/Merijn van Merrienboer

Translated by: Bob

