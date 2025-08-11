Environment watchdog calls for tighter permit Landsard

By
Greta Timmers
-

A chinook helicopter. Image source: Studio040

Envirinmental organisation Milieudefensie Eindhoven is calling for the environmental permit for the Landard in Eindhoven to be “drastically tightened”. In a letter to the city council, the organisation states that the pond at the so-called noise sports ground contains ‘implausibly high levels’ of the harmful substance PFOS.

The issue has escalated as the Ministry of Defence has begun conducting firefighting exercises using water from the Landsard. Due to the recent wildfire on the Edese Heide (also a Ministry of Defence training ground), the Ministry is preparing for a wildfire on the Oirschotse Heide.

The risk of wildfire has increased significantly due to climate change and the decision to carry out more exercises at this location. Therefore, on 22 and 24 July, the Ministry of Defence shuttled Chinook helicopters carrying large water bags between the Landsardplas and the Oirschotse Heide.

