Environment watchdog calls for tighter permit Landsard

Envirinmental organisation Milieudefensie Eindhoven is calling for the environmental permit for the Landard in Eindhoven to be “drastically tightened”. In a letter to the city council, the organisation states that the pond at the so-called noise sports ground contains ‘implausibly high levels’ of the harmful substance PFOS.

The issue has escalated as the Ministry of Defence has begun conducting firefighting exercises using water from the Landsard. Due to the recent wildfire on the Edese Heide (also a Ministry of Defence training ground), the Ministry is preparing for a wildfire on the Oirschotse Heide.

The risk of wildfire has increased significantly due to climate change and the decision to carry out more exercises at this location. Therefore, on 22 and 24 July, the Ministry of Defence shuttled Chinook helicopters carrying large water bags between the Landsardplas and the Oirschotse Heide. PFOS The pond at the Landersdorf site contains 177 nanograms of perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS) per litre. This is about 270 times higher than the standard. Repeat measurements by the Ministry of Defence did not yield much lower results. According to the Water Authority, it is many times higher than the concentrations at Ekkersrijt and other ditches in the area. PFOS can cause serious environmental pollution. Since the pond is connected to Ekkersrijt, it is reasonable to expect the concentrations inside and outside the Landsard pond to be similar. However, if the concentrations are significantly different, there must be a source within the Landsard itself, according to Milieudefensie. “The combustion engines of speedboats, dirt bikes and karts seem to be the only possibility.” Dilemma The army is in a dilemma. Not practising puts the Oirschotse Heide at risk of fire, while practising puts the same area at risk of contamination from PFOS. According to Milieudefensie, the problem can only be solved if the water in the Landsard lake becomes ‘drastically cleaner’. This is why they wrote to the Eindhoven Municipal Executive. Source:Studio040 Image source: Studio040 Translated and edited by Greta, using DeepL