Mieke and Edward (72) still in the playground daily

Since 1958, people have been swinging, swimming, and seesawing at De Kievit in Nuenen. Mieke van den Wildenberg and Edward von Kriegenbergh, both 72 years old, are the most loyal visitors and caretakers of the playground on Kerkstraat.

The two have been coming to the playground since childhood. “I was in primary school, and I used to come here to play. Almost all the volunteers who work here now also played here as children”, Mieke says. She has volunteered at De Kievit (lapwing) for 43 years.

In the 1960s, boys and girls still attended separate schools. They would visit each other on De Kievit playground. “I always climbed under the fence”, Edward says. “I lived behind the playground, and my school was right on the other side. I’d walk straight to school through a hole in the fence”.

One Guilder

Mieke and Edward both beam as they recount stories from the past. Mieke enthusiastically begins to talk about the Pastoor family, who owned the village grocery store and bakery. “Did you know that the Pastoor family donated the playground land to the church for one guilder back in the day. With the stipulation that the land would remain for the children”, Mieke says. “Project developers or real estate agents would now be eager to get their hands on this piece of land”, Edward adds.

The municipality of Nuenen now owns the land, and thanks in part to Rabobank, the future of De Kievit playground is secured for years to come. “A few years ago, Rabobank paid for the complete construction of the new facility. In return, the playground will stay here for the next thirty years”, Mieke says.

Fire Department

The fondest memory of the playground, according to the volunteers, is undoubtedly the fire brigade festival. “Every year, Nuenen’s fire department comes here to organise a big water festival at the end of the summer”, Edward says. “In the past forty years, it’s been cancelled only once because of severe weather”, he continues. “But don’t forget the overnight stays at De Kievit“, Mieke adds. “There were thirty tents on the field, and children could spend the night in the playground. That was a big party too”.

Big mouth

Over the years, quite a few things have changed, say the long-time volunteers. And the two aren’t referring to the modernisation of all the playground equipment, but to people’s behaviour. “Not the children, because they’re just children playing”, Mieke says. “It’s the parents who have changed”.

More than once, Mieke, Edward, or one of their colleagues get a rude word from parents. “It’s unbelievable how parents react when we ask them to clean up their trash. ‘That’s what you’re here for’, we hear”, Mieke says. “There are exceptions, of course. But it happens more often than before that there are problems with parents”.

Still, Mieke and Edward don’t let rude, insolent parents spoil their fun. “De Kievit is there for the children, and so are we”, Edward concludes.

This story is part of the summer series De Kerkstraat (the church street), a joint project by five Brabant broadcasters: Studio040, Zuidwest TV, Dtv, Omroep Tilburg, and Omroep Brabant.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob