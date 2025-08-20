Many complaints about dental clinic in Stratum

At the emergency service of Tandartsenpost (dental clinic) Eindhoven on Aalsterweg, ’emergency’ sometimes seems a long way off. Patients wait hours for their scheduled appointments or are not even seen at all. Even though their own dentist refers them. That’s why complaints about Tandartsenpost are pouring in. “There’s no urgency here”.

Anyone searching online for the Tandartsenpost Eindhoven will find dozens of complaints. Patients report that no dentist was present at their appointment, that they couldn’t get through to anyone for hours, or that they couldn’t be helped until after the weekend.

Calling in the evening with severe pain is often pointless. Among the rare positive responses are the low reviews, which complain about poor accessibility, poor service, and a dental emergency service where emergencies are rarely prioritised.

Headache and fever

Wendy Spaninks is one of the patients who was turned down. Her daughter developed a severe headache and fever the day after having two wisdom teeth extracted. Symptoms that prompted her own dentist to advise her, to immediately call the dental emergency clinic. But when she contacted the regional Tandartsenpost Eindhoven on Saturday, she was told there was no room because she had no trauma.

She also disliked the tone of the receptionist. “My daughter was laughed off over the phone. She found this humiliating”, Wendy says. Due to the persistent pain, her daughter ended up at the GP, who prescribed medication and also found it strange that no help was offered. This prompted the mother to call the dental emergency number again. Only after five calls was she finally offered an appointment, but even that relief was short-lived. “I could get an appointment at 13:30, but only if I paid €250 immediately. Otherwise, I wouldn’t have to come”. For Wendy, who herself had been in debt restructuring, this was unbearable. “This shows that emergency dental care at this clinic isn’t accessible to everyone. People with less money simply can’t afford it. We can afford it now, but it was reason enough for us to cancel the appointment”. On Monday, her daughter was finally seen by her own dentist.

Mark Poulussen also had a rude awakening after a visit to the dental emergency room in Eindhoven. Just before his vacation to Gran Canaria, he wanted to make a Saturday appointment for his son, who had a damaged filling. “It was absolute chaos”, he says. Mark called in the morning, dutifully made an appointment, and showed up at around 15:00.

Nervous

There was no order in the practice in Eindhoven. “The whole room was packed with people who were a bit nervous. After half an hour, still no one had been helped. A little later, we heard there was no dentist available”.

He walked to the desk indignantly. “I was just trying to call you”, a staff member told him. “That wasn’t much use”, Mark says. “I’ve already driven for 45 minutes from Uden”.

When two colleagues joined, the conversation only became more chaotic, according to Mark. “I felt like they had absolutely no control. They were at their wits’ end themselves”.

Finally, the man from Uden got a new appointment for his son, but not until 19:30. “So I had to go back to Uden and wait a few hours”, Mark says. That evening, too, things ran late: they weren’t helped until half an hour after the agreed-upon time.

Emergency Department response

In response to questions from Omroep Brabant, the Eindhoven dental emergency clinic stated that any complaints are always resolved. However, the department acknowledges that it is sometimes difficult to meet demand. “We had enough dentists, but demand became so high suddenly that we couldn’t help everyone. We immediately informed the patients by phone”.

The clinic disagrees with Mark’s story. “We called everyone in time to cancel their appointments, as soon as it became clear that no dentist was available. We didn’t turn anyone away or keep them waiting”.

Source: Studio040/Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Bob