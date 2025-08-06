Manon has a dumping place in front of her apartment

Lamps, doormats, trash cans—anyone looking for free home furnishings can find them on Raamveld in Geldrop. The parking lot in front of the apartment building has become a dump. Dozens of chewed-up plastic garbage bags hang there, and for months, massive amounts of items have been dumped next to the dumpsters.

“This is my view”, Manon Hendriks, irritated, from the apartment building’s balcony, says. “Anyone and everyone from the neighbourhood seems to be dumping their trash here. It’s a sight to behold; the air blows in all directions, and the bags are being chewed. This is asking for pests”.

According to Manon, many residents of the apartment building put their plastic waste out on the street more than a week before the collection date. But that’s not all. The area is now also being used as a dumping ground for bulky waste. “I see people just drive up here with trailers and dump everything. Cabinets, mattresses, washing machines, toys, lamps: it’s the Geldrop dump. And right on my doorstep”, Manon says.

On Monday afternoon, the most striking thing is the enormous mountain of torn garbage bags full of plastic. According to residents, they weren’t collected last week. But amidst the rubble is also a lamp and dozens of boxes. “Disposal of waste paper is free, but people are too lazy to chop it up and throw it in the container”, a municipal green space manager, who happens to be driving by, says.

He admits to having been surprised by the mess for months and has already taken several photos. “But the municipality isn’t responsible for this. The waste is within a radius of so many metres around the containers, so waste company Cure, who owns the containers, is responsible for that”.

Meanwhile, according to resident Marianne, the mountain of waste is only getting bigger. “Only a few people have to dump their trash here, and others will automatically add something as well”.

High prices at the dump

Manon thinks the high prices at de stort* (the dump) are also responsible for the mess on her doorstep. “There are a lot of rental properties here, and many people aren’t well-off. If you have to go to the dump and have to pay full price, you dump it somewhere else. But preferably not in front of my door”.

She has already filed the umpteenth complaint with the municipality, like many other apartment residents. “But I hear nothing”. Marianne also believes the municipality isn’t doing enough. “We’ve been advocating for cameras for so long. But then we’re told it’s not allowed due to privacy concerns. Then nothing will change, I’m afraid”.

Problem known to municipality

Municipality of Geldrop-Mierlo has announced that the waste will be cleared on Tuesday by Cure, the company commissioned by the municipality to collect it.

The municipality is aware of the problem of dumped waste near the containers. They are working hard on it, and according to a spokesperson, things have even improved recently. “The fact that it looks like this again on Monday is disappointing for everyone”, the spokesperson says.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob

*Ed.~ De stort (the dump) refers to a recycling centre, a place where residents of a municipality can bring bulky waste and other waste that does not fit or is not allowed in regular waste containers. It is a collection point where waste is sorted and collected in large containers.