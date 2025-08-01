Man arrested for money laundering and drug trafficking

Earlier this month a man was arrested in Eindhoven for drug trafficking and money laundering. One of the places where he was allegedly active is Eindhoven Airport. Various buildings were searched in the course of the investigation. The search yielded drugs, money and a fire arm, the military police reported on Thursday.

Attention to the suspect was drawn when the military police received information about a person employed by a firm on Eindhoven Airport who was thought to engage in money laundering and subversion at the airport. In June of 2024 the research team launched an investigation, Omroep Brabant reports. Over a year later, on July first, the man was arrested, at an unknown location.

Searches

On July first various locations were searched with police sniffer dogs and other means. These searches took place in teo houses in Eindhoven, an industrial building in Amsterdam and one in Hoofddorp.

The searches yielded 80,000 euros in cash, a fire arm, and large quantities of drugs. The military police says these drugs are presumably ketamine, cocaine and MDMA.

Custody

A judge has ruled that the suspect can be held for another 90 days as the investogation into the case and the role of the suspect is ongoing. Source: Studio040 Image dource: Wikimedia Translated by Greta