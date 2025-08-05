Low-stimuli fair pleasant for many

For the third consecutive year, Park Hilaria hosted an afternoon with reduced stimuli on Monday. The music is turned off, the lights are dimmed, and the sound effects are softer.

The low-stimuli fair is designed for people with conditions such as epilepsy, autism, disabilities, or those who simply need a quieter afternoon at the fair. “The initiative a few years ago came from a request by visitors,” explains Mariola Scheepstra from Eindhoven 247, the organisation that arranges Park Hilaria each year. “We are also in a region where there may be more people than average who need this.”

Visitor Mitchel thinks it’s excellent that such an afternoon exists. “I think it’s good for people who can become overstimulated. I sometimes struggle with it myself,” he shares. “Sometimes when I’ve been in busy places, I feel tired or get irritated. Loud noises can play a role in that. But I’m not going to stay away from it. I find the fair too enjoyable.”

Not everyone attending the fair is there for the quiet afternoon. “I think it’s great for those who can’t handle all those stimuli, so they can enjoy it too,” a man comments. “And I actually quite like it myself, it’s so peaceful.”

It’s only two hours, but according to the organisation, longer serves little purpose. “A low-stimulation afternoon is more than just reduced light and sound; it also involves having fewer people around. However, the later it gets, the busier it becomes,” says Scheeptstra. Therefore, extending the afternoon has little benefit, and due to prior arrangements, the fair cannot start any earlier.

For the rest of the week, Park Hiliaria will continue at full volume. The fair can be visited on John F Kennedylaan until 10th August.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh