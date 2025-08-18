Jonkers again leading candidate Eindhoven PvdD

Virginia Jonkers has again been nominated the leading candidate for the Partij voor de Dieren in Eindhoven. The party wants to enter the 2026 city council elections with her.

Jonkers was also top of the list in 2022. This was the year that the Party for the Animals entered the Eindhoven City Council for the first time. They won two seats. Jonas Roothans, who was in second place at the time, is also standing again. Judith Lammers in third place and Martijn Verhees in fourth place are also up for election in March 2026.

In recent years, the Party for the Animals has campaigned on issues such as climate change, animal rights, cleaner air, and providing safe shelter for pets in cases of domestic violence. The party also initiated a ban on advertising fossil fuels, but this did not gain a majority in the Eindhoven city council last year.

Vulnerable

The party says it will make an even stronger commitment to protecting the most vulnerable people and animals in the city in the coming years. ‘Continued economic growth puts nature, animals and people under increasing pressure. We want to stand up for those who have no voice or feel unheard,” writes the local branch of the Party for the Animals in a statement.

The party’s members will vote on Jonkers’ nomination and the candidate list on 7 September.