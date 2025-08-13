Jobs: mainly mechanics and hospitality staff wanted

In Southeast Brabant labour market region, which includes Eindhoven, there is particular demand for mechanics and hospitality staff. This is evident from a list of nationally and regionally promising occupations published annually by UWV*.

In a changing labour market, it’s important to continually assess where opportunities lie. UWV‘s list shows which occupations offer relatively high job prospects, whether due to staff shortages or broader labour market developments.

According to UWV, Noord Brabant has over 250 occupations that can be considered “promising” for job seekers. Nationally, UWV is seeing increasing demand for hairdressers and additional demand in oral care (dental technicians and dentists). Around Eindhoven, this applies to hospitality staff and mechanics.

Healthcare professions

In addition, Southeast Brabant has a high demand for healthcare professionals. “The healthcare professions are endless; almost all of them can be included on the list of promising professions”, labour market advisor Joost Ploegmakers says. Another development is the high demand for organisational advisors, business consultants, and quality managers.

Disadvantaged

Although the labour market is tight, there are also occupations with low job prospects. UWV warns about the labour market in language and creative jobs. There’s less demand for these kind of positions, and that’s entirely due to the rise of AI (Artificial Intelligence).

AI programmes can now not only take over administrative tasks but also write texts and format documents. According to UWV, this means that writers, copywriters, translators, and graphic designers, among others, have fewer job opportunities.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob

*Ed.: UWV stands for Uitvoeringsinstituut Werknemersverzekeringen. It is a Dutch government agency responsible for implementing employee insurance schemes such as the WW (Unemployment Insurance Act), WAO (Disability Insurance Act), and the Sickness Benefits Act for example. In addition, the UWV also provides labour market and data services.