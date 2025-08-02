Its Park Hilaria time again!

At the stroke of two o’clock in the afternoon, the gates opened. Rains did not deter the fun fair lovers; a crowd gathered early. “I finished work early and the children are on holiday. We hoped the weather was good, we took the gamble,” says a father who is sheltering from the rain with his family in the covered party café. “But we are still enjoying ourselves. A little rain can’t spoil the fun.”

“Now it is still quiet and we can also go there with our dog,” says a woman. “The rain doesn’t matter. There is plenty of space to shelter here. We wanted to taste the atmosphere,” she continues.