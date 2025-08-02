Its Park Hilaria time again!

Park Hilaria is back in action on Friday afternoon. For ten days, part of the John F. Kennedylaan will be closed for the Eindhoven fair and this year there will be more than ninety attractions.
At the stroke of two o’clock in the afternoon, the gates opened. Rains did not deter the fun fair lovers; a crowd gathered early. “I finished work early and the children are on holiday. We hoped the weather was good, we took the gamble,” says a father who is sheltering from the rain with his family in the covered party café. “But we are still enjoying ourselves. A little rain can’t spoil the fun.”
“Now it is still quiet and we can also go there with our dog,” says a woman. “The rain doesn’t matter. There is plenty of space to shelter here. We wanted to taste the atmosphere,” she continues.
New attractions
Park Hilaria boasts a number of new attractions this year. The haunted house, the Geister Tempel, funhouse Firefighters, and Entia: a completely new attraction that is a kind of mix between an escape room and a haunted house are all new additions. For the adrenaline junkies, there is Maximum: an attraction that swings you in all directions.
“At the beginning I also found it scary to go in, because of the height, but in the end it wasn’t that bad,” says a man who has just come out of the otherwise empty attraction. “It goes very fast. It’s exciting, it goes in all directions and goes over. I thought that was very cool.”
The fair lasts until August 10. On Monday, August 4, there will be a low-stimulus afternoon at the fair, for those who prefer low-key excitement.
Source: Studio040
For Eindhoven News: Muktha Kartik