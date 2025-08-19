Injury keeps Pléa out of PSV squad

Alassane Pléa will be unavailable for PSV for an extended period. The 32-year-old forward sustained a serious injury last Sunday during the away match against FC Twente, damaging the cartilage in his knee. He will not return to action this calendar year and will also miss part of the second half of the season.

Pléa suffered the injury following a challenge from FC Twente defender Robin Pröpper. The forward experienced immediate pain and had to leave the pitch. He is scheduled to undergo surgery later this week.

“This is a regrettable outcome, particularly for Alassane and, of course, for PSV,” said director of football affairs Earnest Stewart. “We wish Alassane all the best and will support him as much as possible during his rehabilitation process.”

The Frenchman was signed last summer from the German club Borussia Mönchengladbach. He signed a contract until the summer of 2028. Due to his serious injury, PSV is now considering options in the transfer market to (temporarily) strengthen the striker position.

Source:Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh