Indians celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in the heart of Eindhoven

On Saturday afternoon, hundreds of members of the Indian community paraded through Eindhoven city centre to mark the birthday of the Hindu god Ganesh. The occasion was celebrated with vibrant music and lively dancing. The procession was organised by the Indian group Eindhoven Marathi Mandal (EMM).

Among those present was Eindhoven News editor-in-chief, Beena Arunraj. “Celebrating Lord Ganesh’s birthday is important to Indians for both religious and cultural reasons. Lord Ganesh is the god of prosperity, wisdom, and good fortune in Hinduism,” she explained.

“He also holds great cultural significance. During the struggle for independence, Indian freedom fighters used the festival to unite people against the British colonial regime.”

In Eindhoven today, the Indian community sees the festival as a way to connect with the wider local population. It showcases cultural diversity and harmony, with vibrant celebrations fostering unity and a commitment to sustainability and cleanliness after the event. The energetic procession was followed by a large-scale vegeterian Food Festival at the Muziekgebouw. The organisers devoted considerable effort to making the event a success.

“All the volunteers worked for five months to prepare the festival,” said Soumitra Shah, one of the organisers. “From securing permits to arranging the music and dance performances.”

Shah expressed satisfaction with how the day unfolded. “Showcasing our Indian culture through this procession is a wonderful way to connect with the local community.” The festival drew a great deal of attention. “And that’s exactly what we hoped for,” Shah added.

Around 3500 people participated in the procession, according to the organisers.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta