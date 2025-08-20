Hundreds of reactions to the death of ‘Big Friendly Giant’

Wilhelminadorp in Best is mourning the passing of ‘remarkable Best resident’ Sjacky Roestenburg. Hundreds of people have commented on his obituary on Facebook. There are even calls for a statue to be erected in his honour.

Sjacky could often be found in front of Albert Heijn supermarket in Wilhelminadorp. There, he chatted with everyone and guarded bicycles for people going grocery shopping. Many residents feel a great loss and a profound sadness that he will no longer be there. The striking man from Best was nicknamed ‘Grote Vriendelijke Reus‘ (‘big friendly giant’), a reference to a very likeable, exceptionally tall character from Roald Dahl’s books. Residents unanimously agree: Sjacky was a ‘beautiful person’.

“Sjacky graced the world with his simplicity and sincerity. Sjacky subconsciously taught us what truly mattered!”, one woman wrote on Facebook. “A man of gold who was willing to chat with everyone, and if you didn’t want to, he would do it anyway”, another resident wrote.

Memorial

In the comments, there are also suggestions for a memorial or statue to be erected in his honour. “I think a small monument, or rather a statue, in front of Albert Heijn supermarket in Wilhelminadorp would be fitting. Every true Bestener had a connection with him”, a man named Niels says and someone else agrees with that. “There are always funds available at the municipality to arrange something like that, with his family’s permission, of course.”

The comments also reveal that Sjacky was ill. In his obituary, the relatives speak of an “unequal battle against a disease that no one can fight forever”. Last weekend, Sjacky was given a farewell in DELA funeral home in Eindhoven. In lieu of flowers, the family requested a contribution to Epilepsiefonds (epilepsy foundation). The striking Bestener was 58 years old.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob