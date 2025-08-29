Housing push gathers pace: Beethoven desk opens

From Monday 1 September, Eindhoven’s housing plans must accelerate.

The Beethoven project’s housing desk will open, unlocking €245 million in phased funding for new construction. Municipalities can approach the desk from 1 September, with the first applications accepted from 15 September.

Through the Beethoven project, the national government – in partnership with the Eindhoven Metropolitan Region (MRE), the province and ASML – is investing heavily to support the region’s growth. Housing delivery is one of the greatest challenges in this expansion. The funding will speed up construction of 17,000 homes and 2,280 student rooms.

From Monday, municipalities may submit stalled or delayed housing projects for a boost through Beethoven funding. In the first subsidy round, housing associations can apply; in the second, commercial developers will also be eligible.

The subsidies will be distributed in tranches. In the first, running until the end of 2025, €24 million will be available.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta