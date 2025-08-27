Homeless shelter plans to set up own housing association

Springplank040 has ambitious plans to address the growing homelessness in and around Eindhoven. The organisation, which currently primarily operates homeless shelters, plans to establish its own housing association and staffing agency. This way, the organisation aims to eradicate homelessness in the city by 2030. “It offers peace of mind and security”.

Homelessness in Eindhoven has been rising for some time. Both the number of people with addiction problems and the economically homeless—people who simply cannot afford their own housing—are increasing, although the latter group is growing faster.

“Our strategy shouldn’t be based on shelters, because that’s not good for people”, Springplank director Thijs Eradus says. “The best thing for people is for them to find housing again. From there, you can continue to grow, towards confidence in yourself, in society. The focus shouldn’t be on scaling up shelters, but in the coming years, the focus should be on living, working, and participating again. Because that’s what they deserve”.

To achieve this, Springplank wants to take matters into its own hands, says Eradus. “We want to take the step of setting up our own housing association, specifically for our target group. We’ll do this together with the housing associations and real estate companies in the city, and with people who can provide financing.”

Employment agency

But Springplank also wants to make a name for itself in the area of ​​employment. “Moreover, people need work. People don’t become homeless because they can’t find housing; that’s usually not a problem, except for young adults”, Eradus says. “People become homeless for economic reasons: because they lose their jobs or get divorced, that sort of thing”.

These are precisely the people who keep the economy going, Eradus says. “They are capable people who work in factories, healthcare, or social services: people who are increasingly temporary workers and have temporary jobs. The government takes the most risk with this group. As a society, we need to treat these people differently”.

Permanent position

“Together with many companies, we are going to offer permanent positions upfront to the group for whom homelessness is a risk”, the director of the homeless shelter says. “That doesn’t mean, like in the past, that you’ll work at Philips for the rest of your life. We’re going to start a staffing agency for that. Because people need that permanent position for the long term; that offers peace of mind and security.”

Benefits

Eradus wants to help people not only with their income, but also with the administrative burden that comes with it. “We’ll also offer people assistance with benefits, because they’re linked to your income. Earning €50 more or less can have drastic consequences. This poses a significant risk for people on low incomes, who spend 80 per cent of their income on fixed expenses and therefore can’t save. Moreover, by monitoring their income, we can ensure they get the most out of these benefits”, Eradus says.

Source: Studio040/Silvester Klaasman

Translated by: Bob