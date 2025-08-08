Hip hip hurray! Baby chimp born in Eindhoven Zoo

Eindhoven Zoo in Nuenen celebrates the birth of a new West-African chimpanzee. This is the second time this year that the zoo welcomes a newly born and that’s good news, because the West-African chimpanzee is a seriously endangered species.

The newborn male and his mother are fine and did well these first days. Their carers left them in peace as much as possible, Eindhoven Zoo writes.

DNA testing should determine the male parentage of the young chimp, as the adult males live in a group.

Endangered ape

The West-African chimpanzee is thriving in Nuenen, which is just as well, as the species is not doing so well in the wild.

Its habitat in Central and West Africa is shrinking through deforestation and mining activities and the species is also subject to illegal trade. The IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) has placed the West-African on the seriously endangered animals list for these reasons.

Animal management

To prevent the extinction of the West-African chimpanzee, Eindhoven Zoo, together with other organisations, strives to preserve and protect this ape, both in the wild and in the zoo.

To this end, the zoo participates in the animal management programme (EEP) of the chimpanzee. This programme aims to ensure that every zoo has a healthy population of this ape. The two youngsters mean that the Eindhoven Zoo is successful in achieving this aim.