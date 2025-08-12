Half a million visitors put this year’s ParkHillaria in the top three

Eindhoven can look back on Park Hilaria with satisfaction. The fair attracted around 515,000 visitors over the course of ten days, making it one of the three most visited editions to date.

Mariola Scheepstra, who was involved in organising the event on behalf of Eindhoven247, said she was pleased with the 23rd edition of the fair. “We see that the new attractions, Anubis and the Firefighters Fun House, have been very well received by the public. The artists and DJs who performed in the party café in the evenings were also popular,” Scheepstra said.

Good weather

The good weather also helped, says the organiser. “It rained on the first day, but the weather improved later. It wasn’t too hot, either. When it is hot, people tend to do other things during the day. It was really good fair weather, and that certainly contributed to the success of this edition.”

Park Hilaria took place from August 1 to 10. On Monday, one person was seriously injured while dismantling the fair.