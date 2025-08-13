Glenn Coldenhoff from Best may quit MXGP

Glenn Coldenhoff may be competing in his final MXGP races. The 34-year-old motorcross rider from Best is in talks with a number of European teams, but there is also interest from America in him racing there. “And that country has always been a dream of mine”, he says.

Coldenhoff’s contract with Fantic Factory Racing MXGP* is coming to an end, and he is uncertain about his future in the sport. The motorcross rider would prefer not to retire, although that is an option if a suitable match cannot be found. “Physically, I am confident I can continue for at least another year. I am highly motivated for every race, and the results are good”.

A longer stay in MXGP, where he has been active since 2015, is not a certainty. “I would really like to ride in MXGP, but most of the good teams have few spaces left. There are more riders in the same situation. I could also join other teams, but I am very ambitious. The bike has to be good, I need a good team around me, and it has to be financially attractive. Those three things are hard to find in Europe”.

Wish list

And so a move to America seems to be high on his wish list. “There are talks underway with teams in America, among others. If that opportunity arises, I see it as a great challenge. It’s not about supercross, where they race in stadiums. It’s about the outdoor season, as we do in Europe. I expect more clarity in the coming weeks. I’m very relaxed about it: if this is my last year, so be it”.

Besides talks with a new team, Coldenhoff is focusing on the upcoming five MXGP races: in Sweden, the Netherlands, Turkey, China, and Australia. He hopes to maintain his third-place finish in the standings. “It’s one of my best seasons, with five podium finishes. I’m absolutely going for bronze; anything beyond that is a very difficult feat. I also believe I can win another Grand Prix, even though the participants are incredibly strong. If the opportunity arises, I’ll take it”.

Focused

The main thing for the motorcross rider is to stay injury-free. “My job is to stay focused and perform. I prefer not to talk about injuries, but in this dangerous sport, accidents can easily happen.” He doesn’t want to be cautious, because, according to him, you have to take “a huge number of risks to compete at the top”.

As the oldest competitor at this level, he knows when to ease up a bit and when to add something. To stay in top shape, he also takes good care of himself: “I have my treatments every week and as long as I have those, there is nothing wrong”.

Source: Studio040/Omroep Brabant/Leon Voskamp

Ed.:*MXGP stands for Motocross Grand Prix. It refers to the FIM Motocross World Championship, the premier series of motocross racing organized by the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM).