Girl (15) from Best dies in accident in Croatia

The 15-year-old girl who died in a serious accident in Croatia on Thursday afternoon was reportedly from Best, multiple sources told Omroep Brabant. The girl’s family members were also seriously injured. Her mother’s life is reportedly still in danger.

According to sources, the family was on vacation with relatives when the accident occurred, Omroep Brabant reports. Relatives were said to be driving behind the family’s car on the Croatian peninsula of Istria when the 48-year-old father lost control of the car at around 16:30. The car then struck a steep slope and was thrown back onto the road.

According to local media, the 44-year-old mother of the family is in critical condition in the hospital in Bale. Her life is said to be in danger. The 9-year-old son and the father were seriously injured in the accident. It is unclear what caused the car to leave the road near Bale, a municipality in western Croatia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance to the family and will not comment further on the accident for privacy reasons.

The school of the deceased girl, Heerbeeck College in Best, is refraining from comment for the time being at the request of the family.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob