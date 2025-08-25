GGD to vaccinate 24,000 children in SE Brabant

The GGD Brabant-Zuidoost will be inviting 24,000 children in the region in the near future for vaccination against a number of dangerous diseases.

Children born in 2007 are invited to receive the MMR vaccine (measles, mumps, and rubella), as are children born in 2016 who have not yet been vaccinated. For HPV vaccination, children born in 2015 are invited, and those born in 2014 can get their second shot.

Finally, children born in 2011 will receive an invitation for a vaccination against meningococcal ACWY.

Children and their parents can expect to receive an invitation by mail in the coming weeks, including a time, location, and date. The vaccination round runs from September 17th to October 17th.

Source: Studio040

Translated by Yawar Abbas