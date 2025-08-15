From AI music to Romanian: Volksuniversiteit’s refreshed course line-up

This year, Eindhoven Volks University is offering a range of courses that has been completely refreshed and adapted to modern times. “What people want to learn is constantly changing”.

Ordering a cup of coffee in Romanian. Deciphering the “dead language” Latin. Or using Artificial Intelligence to finish your Sinterklaas poems on time. This year, you can learn all of this at a reasonable price in Eindhoven.

The Volksuniversiteit (VU) was originally intended to give uneducated workers in the Netherlands access to knowledge transfer. So that everyone had the opportunity to develop themselves.

In 1927, a branch was established in Eindhoven. Initially funded by the municipality, after a few years the institute continued on its own. Today, the VU in Eindhoven, as well as in Valkenswaard and Veldhoven, offers courses to around 1,500 people per year.

Refreshing

But what those people want to learn has changed over the years, of course, says Irene Tel, an employee of the Volks Universiteit. For the past few months, she has been responsible for refreshing the course offerings.

‘Korean, for example, has been popular lately. We have been working with a regular group for three years now, and they are constantly developing and reaching higher levels. It’s great fun to see that progress, of course.’

Latin

For the year 2025-2026, Irene added a number of new courses, including “dealing with AI” and “Mindful grandparenting”. But surprisingly, she also added Latin lessons. A number of people have already signed up for these.

‘We don’t just look at new skills. We also focus on things that people couldn’t learn in the past, but might have wanted to,’ she explains.

Inspiring

One of the highlights of the Volksuniversiteit this year is a course on the history of Eindhoven, in which various professionals shed light on history from their own field of expertise.

Tel: ‘A journey through time with local experts, very inspiring. The course also includes a city walk led by two guides. We have put together the course with various parties such as the Eindhoven Museum, the City Archaeologist, Architecture Centre Eindhoven and Eindhoven 247.’

At the end of August, there will be information evenings in Dommelen, Veldhoven and Eindhoven about the new offerings.

Source: Studio040

Photo Credit: Chaitali Sengupta.