First acts announced for Dynamo Metal Fest 2026

The leather jackets have been stowed away and the stage dismantled. Yet, just a few days after the tenth edition of Dynamo Metal Fest, metal fans can already look forward to next year. The festival organisers have revealed the first acts for 2026.

Bands from across the globe will be heading to the IJssportcentrum in Eindhoven next year. German band Helloween, hailed by the organisers as one of the most influential European metal bands of the 1980s, will be taking to the stage. American band Lamb of God and Swedish band In Flames are also set to perform.

Other confirmed acts include Godsmack, Testament, Overkill, Death Angel, Destruction, 200 Stab Wounds and Urne. Dynamo Metal Fest has promised that more names are yet to be announced, with around twenty additional bands expected. Next year’s festival will run from 14 to 16 August, once again at the IJssportcentrum.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta.