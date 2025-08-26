The Catharina hospital is advocating to determine whether foreign healthcare diplomas meet Dutch requirements and to execute this process quickly. This would allow foreign healthcare workers to start working in their own positions in the Netherlands sooner. According to the hospital, healthcare workers now spend an average of two years before they know if their diplomas meet Dutch requirements. “That’s intimidating,” says manager Mark van den Broek of the Catharina Hospital. Van den Broek currently has four women from abroad working in the pediatric ward, primarily in maternity care. “Two years ago, there were zero,” he says.

Regional Growth

Additional staff are desperately needed. The population in the Eindhoven region is growing rapidly, particularly due to the arrival of many expats who are joining companies like ASML. The partners of these expats could provide that much-needed extra hand, provided they have a healthcare diploma. However, there’s more to it than meets the eye.

“I advocate for a careful assessment of someone’s capabilities, especially if they work in healthcare,” says Van den Broek about the procedure outlined in the box above. “But I wonder if there’s another way? You could also administer a practical exam. And you could develop a programme where you assess someone in three months and see what they can actually do.”

Experience

According to him, people who not only have a diploma but also a lot of experience are also applying. He cites the example of an Irish midwife who now works at the Catharina Hospital. She has already delivered more than a thousand deliveries. “Then you look much more at what someone can do, instead of what they obtained as a diploma ten years ago.”

Depending on the healthcare profession, the entire process of recognising diplomas takes between six months and a year and a half, according to the inspection body CIBG*. In that case, only the basic diploma is considered. In practice, Van den Broek sees that an inspection process takes much longer: “The process for assessing basic nursing diploma takes a year to a year and a half. After that, another body has to assess the speciality, and that also takes at least another six months.” When asked about this timeframe, the inspection body CIBG states that it acts “within the legally stipulated timeframes.”

Perseverance

The international staff can already do something in the hospital while they wait for approval. They do this as trainees, under supervision. “They are all highly educated. It requires a great deal of motivation and perseverance from these people,” Van den Broek told Omroep Brabant. He does, however, believe that this way they are already becoming familiar with the Dutch way of working.

Reflection

The international staff are more than welcome at Catharina Hospital, mainly because an increasing number of patients from abroad are coming to the maternity care department. Van den Broek believes the staff should reflect the international society that Eindhoven has become. The four women currently working in the department come from Spain, Brazil, South Africa, and Ireland. Fifty per cent of the patients in this department speak English. These are people from all over the world who want to be treated in a slightly different way. This group of staff can be a great help with that.”

For Dutch staff, too, the arrival of international patients is a challenge, and their international colleagues can help them with that. For example, when it comes to the English language. According to Van den Broek, the Irish midwife and the South African nurse currently also play a role in this: “To help colleagues with medical terminology in English, for example.”

Source: Studio040/Omroep Brabant

Translate: Ayşenur Kuran * Ed.: CIBG: As the executive agency of the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport, the CIBG offers citizens, professionals, and organizations transparent and reliable data and information in healthcare and welfare. More info on recognition foreign diploma here.