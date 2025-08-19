Not everyone will still have a clear memory of Eindhoven’s old town hall, although a plaque on Rechtestraat still reminds attentive shoppers of the historic building. Architecture enthusiasts are now advocating for its return.

The old town hall was built in 1869 and was one of the first secular buildings designed in the Neo-Gothic style. It was built on Rechtestraat on the site of another building that had served as the town hall since the 16th century.

The building was just shy of its centenary: in 1967, the municipality of Eindhoven, which was by then using a different building as its town hall, decided to demolish it. A real shame, says Sander Prequin, who has the idea to rebuild the old town hall and has started a petition to that effect. More than 200 people have already signed the petition.

“I used to often stand outside my sister’s ballet class on Rechtestraat. I saw the poster on the ground there. The image of the building interested me even then. Later, I found out what it referred to: the old city hall. A lovely, historic building. It’s incomprehensible that it was ever demolished. Even when that decision was made, there was a lot of protest against it.”

And that protest has never completely died down, says Prequin. “In the 1980s and 1990s, there were also ideas to rebuild the building. That didn’t become reality then, but the opportunity exists now. With all the growth the city is experiencing, it’s a good time to honour the past.”

Feasibility

The initiator, therefore, wants the city council to conduct a feasibility study. “The building would ideally return to its original location. But what should happen to the businesses currently there, including a shoe store? What will the rebuilding cost? These are questions that need to be answered before we can take any next steps.”

City Council

To strengthen his idea, Prequin wants the Eindhoven City Council to vote on it. “We’re in discussions with various political groups.” To demonstrate the feasibility of the idea, Prequin has also started an online petition.

The petitioner isn’t worried about whether the building can be used effectively. “A hotel, office space, retail and hospitality venue, or a cultural function. I think many parties would want to use such a building,” says Prequin.

Source: Studio040