Eindhoven rock party at Sectie-C: ‘Rough and cozy’

Rough, straightforward, and “no nonsense, just action”. That’s how fans themselves describe Eindhoven’s rock sound. Last weekend, that sound was in full swing on Ankerfest, a rock festival on Sectie-C, featuring bands from the city and region.

This year’s lineup included Tankzilla, The Spades, Tusky, Tigre Blanco, and Iron Jinn. These bands also rehearse at Anker Studio in the creative incubator Sectie-C. “A lot of young bands rehearse here, straight out of school. We’ve noticed it’s really happening”, festival organiser Erik van Schenk Bril, one of the driving forces behind Anker Studio, says.

Small-scale

The fourth edition of Ankerfest is a hit with the crowd, a total of over five hundred people. “Everyone can be themselves here. It’s also nice and small”, one visitor says. “It’s cool here and small. You don’t have to walk an hour and a half to get to the entrance”, another one adds.

“It’s a mix of old and new rockers here”, Quintijn Lohman, singer of the Eindhoven band Tigre Blanco, says. “This is also a great place to organise these kinds of festivals”.

Uncertainty

Whether there will be a fifth Ankerfest next year is still unclear. Section C in Tongelre district is being redeveloped. Among other things, between eleven and fourteen hundred homes will be built.

Van Schenk Brill: “It’s uncertain whether we’ll be allowed to stay. What we do here year-round is rent out rehearsal spaces. If we’re no longer allowed to do that, we won’t be able to organise Ankerfest anymore. That would be a real shame. After all, it’s a beautiful place, and we feel at home here”.

Source: Studio040/Tjeerd Adema

Translated by: Bob