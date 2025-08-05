Eindhoven home care company ceases to accept customers

The Health and Youth Care Inspectorate has issued a new directive to Goed en Welzorg Thuis in Eindhoven. The care provided by the home care agency has been inadequate for some time.

Goed en Welzorg Thuis is a small, private company that provides home care. The Health and Youth Care Inspectorate (IGJ) has determined that the agency is currently not permitted to accept new clients.

The healthcare company has been facing problems for some time. In 2023, the company was already placed under enhanced supervision. In March, the inspectorate imposed a penalty because the organisation did not comply with the previously imposed instruction. An instruction is a warning with guidelines to improve matters. If the company fails to comply with the instruction, the penalty must be paid.

In April and May, the inspection concluded that the company was still unable to guarantee the quality of care. According to them, insufficient lessons had been learned from (near) incidents, and the organisation did not adhere to guidelines for the safe administration of medication, putting clients at risk.

Goed en Welzorg Thuis must now pay the fines, and the inspectorate has issued a new directive. The standards set out in the directive must be met by 20th August.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh