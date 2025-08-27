Eindhoven artists protest with Picassso replica against war

A Picasso replica, but with an added touch of handwritten notes. Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem unveiled a unique painting in Catharinakerk on Friday, created by the artist duo VDL Art to protest the war in the world.

“It’s fantastic, we’ve been looking forward to this for so long”, Van de Loo says. The painting was originally expected to be finished around Easter, but it was more work than anticipated. “We loved the work; we were never bored. But now we are incredibly proud. Because it has truly become – if I say so myself – a masterpiece”.

The canvas, called Guernica 2025, was created in ten months by Jan van de Loo and Daniëlle Verschuren. The world-famous original was painted by Picasso in 1937 to criticise the Spanish Civil War. The Eindhoven replica subtly protests against the wars of our time.

Church

The messages in the artwork are notes left by the many visitors to Catharinakerk. The canvas now stands directly opposite the spot where the notes are written. This spot was deliberately chosen by Verschuren, who volunteers at the church twice a week. “The notes contain messages from people who want the war to stop. Naturally, many tourists come to this church from all over the world”. According to VDL Art, the notes give the painting an extra dimension. “We hope it will have a profound impact on people”.

The work will be on display in Catharinakerk in Eindhoven for at least two months, after which the duo plans to exhibit it elsewhere.

Source: Studio040/Lucia van der Ven

Translated by: Bob