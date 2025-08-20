Dynamo Metal Fest celebrated 10th anniversary

All leather jackets were out of the closet and there was a lot of headbanging going on. Dynamo Metal Fest was back last weekend in IJssportcentrum Eindhoven (ice sports centre). And this year it was extra special, as the festival was celebrating its tenth anniversary.

Let’s take a look back at the first edition in 2015. With Arch Enemy as the headliner, all 5,000 tickets sold out immediately. In the years that followed, the festival quickly became a fixture in the international metal scene, with acts like Gojira, Testament, and Ghost.

After an online edition during Covid in 2020, the festival was back in full force. Ten years later, fans headed once again to Eindhoven last weekend for a heavy dose of metal music. Headliners like Within Temptation, Kreator, Gojira, and I Prevail were performing this weekend. Many bands left a memorable impression.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob