Dylan van Dael and Effenaar get hefty subsidy for new project

Pop podium Effenaar and artist Dylan van Dael will receive a subsidy of nearly 100,000 euros out of the Performing Arts Fund. The money is intended for a project which combines music, technilogy and audience.
The subsidy enables Van Dael to develop various performances in the next two years. There’s going to be a live show, a digital performance and an interactive installation. Van Dael is going to create a 3D character called Pokka, symbolic of topucs such as digital identity and vulnerability.
The project will take place in the Effenaar Lab, a location which has seen more experiments with new musical experiences. Van Dael is alteady collaborating with De Effenaar on project HYMNE.
The audience will be actively involved in the creation of these new shows. “Dylan brings his own personal artistic language, and Effenaar Lab offers the space to aloow it to grow,” Effenaar director Jos Feijen says.
Those who would like a first taste of Dylan van Dael’s work can see him later this month at the free Eindhovens city festival Hit The City. The artist will also perform in Paradiso in Amsterdam on 3 September.
