Delays at Eindhoven Airport due to shortage of air traffic controllers

Travellers at Eindhoven Airport have been experiencing delays all day Wednesday. A shortage of air traffic controllers in the Defence Department tower at Schiphol is the cause. Eindhoven Airport expects this to continue for the rest of the day.

Eindhoven Airport has been experiencing delays since Wednesday morning, according to Omroep Brabant. A large number of flights are departing half an hour to an hour and a half later than originally scheduled. No flights have been cancelled yet due to understaffing.

Significant delays, no failures yet

The problems stem from a shortage of air traffic controllers. Not at the tower at Eindhoven Air Base, but at Schiphol Airport. From there, the higher aircraft over our country are guided. When the planes are about to land or take off, they are picked up by the local control tower.

So far, only the flight to Alicante at 4:10 on Wednesday afternoon has been cancelled, but according to a spokesperson, this has nothing to do with the problems at the air traffic control tower. “It’s a technical issue.”

Problems continue all day

It’s possible that flights will still be cancelled at a later date. “Airlines are currently busy figuring out and planning how best to deploy their aircraft. Aircraft have multiple destinations in a day. And those aircraft have to land somewhere by a certain time,” a spokesperson said.

Eindhoven Airport anticipates the problems will continue throughout the day. “We advise travellers to keep a close eye on the Eindhoven Airport website. You can see the current departure times there,” the spokesperson said.

More frequent problems with air traffic control

This isn’t the first time Eindhoven Airport has experienced a staff shortage in the control tower. A few years ago, travellers also had to deal with significant delays and cancelled flights during the summer due to understaffing.

The spokesperson cannot yet say whether the problems will be completely resolved on Thursday.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez