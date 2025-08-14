De Splinter Playground has been around for half a century

The Splinter Playground in the Woensel district of Eindhoven has been around for half a century. And it’s a double celebration, as this year’s Splinter Spektakel children’s holiday week is taking place there for the fortieth time.

“I’ve been coming here since I was little,” says a 14-year-old boy. “My grandma works here. So it’s really a piece of history for me.” This is certainly true for Tiny, a volunteer for 31 years. “It’s my home. That’s how it is, really. With my colleagues and friends at Splinter. It’s become a bit like family.”

They’re not the only ones with a history here. Hennie and Hannie are here with three of their eight grandchildren. “It was our son who came up with the name ‘Splinter’ back in the day. He was given a sightseeing flight over Eindhoven for it.”

Foam slide

The Speelpark’s anniversary year is being celebrated with parties throughout the year. It kicked off with a spring festival, and in May, there was a reunion for former volunteers and staff. As every year, the Splinter Spectacle is filled with attractions, acts, and activities. New this year is the foam slide, a favourite with many children.

“I’m going to rest for a bit now. Then I think I’ll go back on the slide,” says a 9-year-old girl. She’s a regular at the Splinter playground. “What I like about it is that there’s so much for older children to do. Other playgrounds are often only for younger children.”

Safety

Last year, the playground had to close for a month due to an incident involving arguing parents. “We still notice people being more aggressive,” says Tiny. “But you see that across society. Everyone seems to be a bit more irritable. But we have people in the park now, who help us maintain a good atmosphere.”

These days, there’s security patrolling the area to prevent further incidents. And that seems to be working well, because it’s definitely a friendly atmosphere, says a mother who’s there with her children. “It’s friendly and there’s a nice atmosphere.”

Tickets

The Splinter Spectacle runs until Friday, August 15th. Tickets can be purchased online for 5 euros.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez