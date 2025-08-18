Chaos and devastation after accident on N270

A serious accident involving three cars occurred on the N270 at the intersection with Wolvendijk in Eindhoven on Saturday night around 1:45 AM.

A car with two occupants likely crossed the intersection through a red light. Another car, also carrying two occupants, traveling from Eindhoven toward Helmond, was hit head-on. That car spun across the road, collided with a third vehicle containing a family with young children, and then rolled over several times on the shoulder. The suspected driver came to a stop in the middle of the intersection. One of the occupants of that vehicle immediately fled the scene. Because people might have been trapped, fire departments from Eindhoven, Helmond, and Nuenen responded to the scene.

A nearby nature reserve was searched because the man who had run away might have been seriously injured.

The man eventually turned himself in to the police at the scene of the accident. He was arrested because the police suspect he was the driver and the cause of the accident. The man had been drinking.

One of the occupants of the car that overturned was taken to the hospital with head injuries. The family in the third car escaped unscathed, but their vehicle sustained significant damage.

Source: Studio040

Translated by Yawar Abbas