Carnival theme for Brabantsedag theatre parade

It’s a bold theme for an event that, for 66 years, has had to explain that it’s not a carnival parade. The Brabantsedag (Brabant Day) is a ‘theatre parade’ and has nothing to do with carnival. But for the first time, carnival has been chosen as a theme this year. “It’s about carnival, but it’s not carnivalesque,” explains Frank van Lierop of the organisers.

Like so many of his fellow residents, he cherishes Brabantsedag deeply. As a child, he first saw the parade sometime in the 1960s when the theme was fairy tales. He would never forget the gnomes who paraded through the streets of Heeze. As a builder, he participated in 49 parades. Now he’s the parade leader and a member of the theme committee.

The theme for Brabantsedag is a big deal in Heeze. It’s presented in November, after the dust has settled from that year’s Brabantsedag. Traditionally, it’s a historical theme connected to the Duchy of Brabant. This year, the committee chose the theme “Carnival Unmasked.”

Six times eleven

Frank explained to Omroep Brabant: “If you ask the rest of the Netherlands what they associate with Brabant, Carnival is definitely in the top three. And we’ve been around for 66 years now, six times eleven.” But already when the theme was announced, all 16 building groups were told: for heaven’s sake, don’t build a carnival float.

Kamiel Hamers, one of the designers at the Ge Wit ‘t Oit Noit Nie construction group, considers announcing the theme one of the best moments of the year. “That’s when your thoughts start to flow. I’m not much into carnival, but it’s a wonderful theme because Brabant has such a rich carnival history.”

Ultimately, he and his construction group chose to focus on the history of Oeteldonk. This began in 1872 when the bishop opposed the festival. According to Kamiel, the people of Den Bosch wanted Oeteldonk Carnival to reflect the true nature of the festival: solidarity, innocence, and fun.

Even at Ge Wit ‘t Oit Noit Nie, there’s still a lot to be done before Sunday arrives. “It’ll be fine, but I’m sleeping a bit restlessly at the moment,” says Kamiel.

Best kept secret

He doesn’t have time to worry about next year’s theme yet, but organiser Frank van Lierop already knows. “We’ve been working on it for almost a year,” he says. “We’ve even got the posters for next year.”

“But you won’t really hear the theme until November,” he says. “It’s Heeze’s best-kept secret.”

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez