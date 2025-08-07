Car completely burned out on Botenlaan in Eindhoven

By
Lila Mehrez
-
Photo credit: Alain Heeren/Studio040

On Wednesday night, a car burned out completely on Botenlaan in Eindhoven. Police suspect arson.

According to witnesses, the suspect was riding a fat bike. Shortly before the fire, a neighbor saw someone riding a fat bike through the street, and another witness reported seeing someone messing around with a fat bike near his car. 

The fire broke out around 1:00 a.m. Despite the fire department’s quick arrival, the car was lost.

No one was injured and traffic was not disrupted by the fire.

 

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez

