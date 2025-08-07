Car check leads to cocaine and ‘firearm’ in Eindhoven home

Two men (24 and 25) were arrested this week in the Gestel district of Eindhoven on suspicion of drug trafficking. Ten grammes of cocaine were found during a search of their car. During a subsequent search of their home, officers found much more.

Those ten grammes of cocaine proved to be small fry compared to what officers found in the home of one of the suspects. Another 300 grammes of cocaine, an object resembling a firearm, and €16,000 in cash were found there, hidden in a drawer. The house’s shed had been set up as a place where drugs could be packaged and cut.

Officers tracked down the men after receiving several anonymous reports through a site where crines can be reported anonymously, called Meld Misdaad Anoniem. The pair will appear in court at a later date.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez