Bouw 112 sociale woningen loopt half jaar vertraging op door fout gemeente Eindhoven

The construction of 112 social housing units and a new supermarket on Ardéchelaan in Eindhoven will be delayed at least six months. The Council of State has reprimanded the municipality of Eindhoven for its failure to carry out a proper traffic investigation.

The new supermarket and 112 houses in the complex 45 metre high complex will generate a lot more traffic than estimated in the municipality’s traffic plan. This was the ruling of the highest judge on Wednesday in an intermediary verdict, writes the ED.

The consequences of extra lorry traffic necessary for the supermarket supplies are not outlined clearly enough in the plan, the judge rules. Citizens in the area fear accidents and damage.