Best and Oirschot seek residents’ views on merger

Municipalities of Best and Oirschot intend to merge into a single municipality effective on 1 January, 2028. They are encouraging residents to share their thoughts on what they consider important to bring to the new merged municipality.

On 1 July, 2025, the municipal councils of Best and Oirschot decided to take the next step in the merger process. A new municipality also requires a new name. The current village names will remain: Best, Oirschot, Oost-, West-, and Middelbeers, and Spoordonk. Only the municipality name will change.

Residents can propose a name until 21 September. In addition to a new name, residents are also asked to contribute their thoughts on the future of the new municipality. What do residents consider important in terms of housing, healthcare, sports, nature, and accessibility? What should be preserved, and what could be improved?

The ideas and responses will be incorporated into a reorganisation plan. This plan outlines the potential structure of the new municipality. The municipal councils of Best and Oirschot will discuss this plan in December 2025.

Source: Studio040/Willem-Jan Schampers

Translated by: Bob