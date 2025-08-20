After Best, Oirschot is also investing a large sum in new Town Hall

Best and Oirschot are merging, but this isn’t reflected in either municipality’s housing plans. Best is planning a substantial renovation of its town hall, and Oirschot is also moving to a new building for a substantial sum.

It was previously announced that Municipality of Best will have to invest €4,000,000 in renovating its town hall.

Municipality of Oirschot will soon be moving to a different location. Deken Frankenstraat will be replaced by old Rabobank building on Sint Jorisstraat. The move will cost €1,3 million. This money is needed for the renovation and sustainability improvements to the new building.

A plan is currently being developed outlining the future shape of the merged Municipality of Best and Oirschot. The location of the merged municipality’s town hall will only be determined at a later stage.

Source: Studio040/Silvester Klaasman

Translated by: Bob