45 student flats planned in Stratumsedijk monument

A total of 120 new residences are set to be added at Stratumsedijk 28. The municipal monument, currently home to a care facility, will be transformed into 45 independent student flats.

Property developer BPD, together with PM+ Van Abbe – which will acquire and develop the monument – announced the plans on Wednesday.

Built in 1942, the building has previously housed the Labour Council, predecessor of the Social Insurance Bank, and later the Diagnostiek voor U care facility. Alongside the student housing, a small café or catering outlet will open on the ground floor.

On the same site, 75 new apartments will replace existing office blocks, which are due to be demolished. The new buildings are expected to be completed in 2027.

Final approval is pending a ruling by the Council of State, with a decision expected at the end of 2025.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven news: Chaitali Sengupta