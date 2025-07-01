Fifty young people with disabilities will be receiving lessons in the Eindhoven nursing home Vitalis Wilgenhof starting this week. Under supervision, the young people will receive practical lessons here, with the prospect of an MBO diploma. In this way, they will learn how to give the elderly a pleasant day, for example by helping in the catering industry or with activities.

These are special work-study programs from Prins Heerlijk. The training is intended for young people who have difficulty learning due to, for example, psychological problems or autism. With extra supervision and further teaching of social skills, among other things, they can be prepared for professional practice. This can be in healthcare, the catering industry, or the service sector.

“This approach has already earned 161 young people an MBO diploma,” says Ella Buijze of Prins Heerlijk. The institution for special MBO education is working together with Vitalis, the municipality of Eindhoven, De Rooi Pannen, and various funds.

Vitalis

At Vitalis Wilgenhof, young people are supervised while they gain practical experience in a caring environment. “This means that more young people choose a job in care after their education and we think that is important,” says Mike Grant of Vitalis.

The young people often come from special education, from the practical school or they have dropped out of regular MBO. They can obtain an MBO diploma at level 1 or 2 via Prins Heerlijk. Almost eighty percent of the young people who follow this route obtain a diploma and move on to a paid job.

Source: Studio040

Translate by Ayşenur Kuran