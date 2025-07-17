Woonbedrijf to demolish two flats to build 240 homes

Woonbedrijf intends to drmolish two apartment buildings on Otto Veniusweg and Piuslaan in Stratum. This means a loss of 92 homes. These will be replaced by 240 new homes.

Ninety per cent of these new homes will be social housing and ten per cent will be middle rent. What the new buildings will look like exactly is as yet unknown. In the autumn the first plans will be presented to the neighbourhood.

The current tenants have known about the housing corporation’s plans for quite some time. Woonbedrijf has learnt its lesson from their failures concerning demolition and building plans in Prinsejagt. A spokesperson professes to be happy with the involvement of the tenants and the cooperation of Woonbond. Source: Studio040 Translated by Greta