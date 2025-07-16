Wasps attack terraces in Oirschot

On the patio tables of De Burgemeester (Mayor) restaurant in Oirschot are half lemons with cloves. It is an attempt by the staff to chase away the many wasps, which seem to be earlier than ever. The wasp foundation has another recommendation: the ‘wasp buffet’.

Anyone sitting on one of the atmospheric terraces on Markt in Oirschot cannot escape it. When you order a (sweet) drink they come to bother you: wasps. According to the serving staff, the yellow-black insects are earlier this year than usual. That’s why they try to chase them away with all sorts of different methods. “We found that lemon and clove on the Internet”, an employee of restaurant De Burgemeester says. Whether it helps? “Not really so far”, is the answer.

Peak year

“That there are more wasps than last year, that’s true”, Nathan Veenstra of Wespenstichting (wasp foundation) says. He says 2024 was an exceptionally bad wasp year, which is why the difference may be especially noticeable. “We’ve had a favourable spring now. Dry, lots of sun and little rain. That’s why we’re seeing a lot of early nests this year. We can’t speak of a peak year yet, it’s still too early for that. But what is clear is that this year’s wasp season could be very long”.

By the half lemon with cloves, Veenstra is not so impressed. “Wasps are looking for sugar, and they don’t stop until they have enough food”, he says. According to him, it works better for a restaurant to set up a special ‘wasp buffet’ with leftover ripe fruit. At a distance from the terrace, of course, to keep the wasps away from there precisely. Important: the buffet should be replenished every day. “That way the wasps remember where to go. If new food is put down regularly then they automatically remember where to go”, the wasp expert says.

That the buffet works has not yet been proven, by the way. The method was supposed to be tested last year by a number of organisations including Diergaarde (zoo) Blijdorp. “But because 2024 was such a bad wasp year, that pilot kind of fell through”, Veenstra says. “I don’t know if it will still happen this year. I’m going to inquire about that soon”.

Source: Studio040

