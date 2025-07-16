Volunteers demotivated after third bird theft

Dozens of birds have again been stolen from an aviary in Stadswandelpark in Eindhoven. Henk van Hout of bird club Aviarium finds it incomprehensible that the thieves have struck for the third time in a week. Nesting boxes with young birds in them were also taken. “The motivation is gone for a while”, Henk emotionally says.

The chirping of the many canaries, zebra finches, budgerigars and quail can no longer be heard in the aviary on Tuesday. “The thieves stole 32 birds. Last week they already took 27 birds”, Henk says defeated.

It is the third time in a week that the thieves have struck. After last Sunday’s theft, the thieves destroyed the aviary’s wire mesh a day later. The wire mesh had just been repaired, but on the night from Sunday to Monday, they were hit again for the third time and the thieves went even further.

Money

“They took nest boxes with young birds in them and they stole tools”, Henk disappointedly says. “It’s purely about the money for them. We don’t have birds that are worth a lot, because you know something like this can happen. But €100 is seemingly worth to steal to some people”.

The emotional damage among the volunteers is much bigger. Last week, for example, a breeding quail was already taken and the birds of a deceased association member were stolen. “The family desperately wanted us to put his two yellow canaries in the aviary. They are gone now. Very sad, but there’s nothing we can do about it,” the president told reporters earlier.

Powerless

Where the volunteers did not let themselves off the hook last week, that feeling has disappeared after another theft. “We took the sixteen birds that were left to a member’s home. We feel powerless”, Henk told Omroep Brabant.

The bird club has filed charges and is considering how to proceed. Henk is annoyed that visitors to the park are also affected. “It is unimaginable how many people watch the birds every day. Grandpas and grandmas come with their grandchildren”, he earlier said. Still, the vandals are putting an end to that for now.

Henk has no idea who is behind the thefts.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob